Tickets available for Filoli Art Walk on Sunday, July 25

While Filoli Art Walk tickets are sold out for Saturday, July 24, they are available for Sunday, July 25. The event runs from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Buy tickets online.

Art Walk showcases hand-picked local artists selling their work throughout Filoli’s spacious 16-acre Garden. Choose from original paintings, ceramics, jewelry, and more. The Quail’s Nest Café is open for lunch and refreshments.

Photo courtesy of Filoli