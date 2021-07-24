Spotted: Horse buddies giving each other a nuzzle

by Linda Hubbard on July 24, 2021

Walking along the Dwight Crowder Path in Portola Valley, we spied these two horses who were happily nuzzling each other. Guess they are best buddies!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021

