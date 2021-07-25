Community conversation on reimagining police services set for July 29

by Contributed Content on July 25, 2021

On Thursday, July 29, at 5:00 pm there will be a special City Council study session on reimagining police services. This online community conversation will be the starting point of a series of meetings that seek to address:

• Questions generated from City Council and our community in 2020

• What the Police Department is doing right now about reform and progressive policing

• What is in progress and within easy reach

• What the future holds for progressive policing

Here’s the link to participate online.

