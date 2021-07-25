Take a virtual tour of the Honolulu Zoo on July 29

Take a virtual trip to Hawaii for a tour of the Honolulu Zoo, featuring some of its more unique island species, on Thursday, July 29, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Register online.

The Islands Expedition tour includes flamingos. sloths, golden lion tamarins, birds of paradise, wrinkle hornbills, Galapagos tortoises, Nene, Pueo, Manu-o-Ku, Pulelehua, Amastra spirizona, Komodo dragons, and a Sumatran Tiger.

The Honolulu Zoo is located between Waikiki and the slopes of Diamond Head, and is the only zoo in the U.S. that originated in a King’s grant of royal lands. Today, approximately 900 different animals from the tropics reside in these tropical zoological gardens.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.