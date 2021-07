Menlo Park Youth Advisory Committee is accepting applications

The Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) is now accepting applications. YAC advises the Parks and Recreation Commission on activities, events and programs for Menlo Park youth.

Students who will be in grades 9-12 and who live in Menlo Park are eligible to apply for the 2021-22 term. Application deadline is July 30, 2021.

