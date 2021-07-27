Senator Becker holds online town hall on California’s 2021-22 Budget on July 28

Senator Josh Becker holds an online town hall on the 2021-22 state budget on Wednesday, July 28, from 10:00 to 11:30 am. Guest speaker Senator Nancy Skinner, chair of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, will share insights about the budget that includes landmark investment in education, homelessness, wildfire resilience and more.

RSVP and submit questions for the senators online. Learn more about the event online or call Senator Becker’s district office, 650-212-3313.