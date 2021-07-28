Final environmental impact report to be released for Menlo Portal project

The proposed Menlo Portal project in the Bayfront Area will reach a project milestone on Friday, July 30, 2021, with the release of its final environmental impact report (Final EIR). The Final EIR includes a response to all substantive comments received on the draft EIR and any edits to the text of the draft EIR. The final EIR will be available on the City’s development projects environmental documents page Friday, July 30, 2021. A hard copy is also available at the Main Library.

The final EIR for the proposed project does not identify any significant and unavoidable environmental impacts that would result from the implementation of the proposed project. The final EIR identifies potentially significant environmental impacts that can be mitigated to a less than significant level (LTS/M) in the following categories: Air Quality, Transportation and Noise. The final EIR identifies less than significant (LTS) environmental impacts in the following categories: Population and Housing and Greenhouse Gas Emissions. An initial study was previously prepared to disclose the relevant impacts and mitigation measures addressed in the certified program-level ConnectMenlo final EIR.

At its meeting August 9, 2021, the Planning Commission is scheduled to review and determine whether to certify the project-level final EIR. At that meeting, the Planning Commission will also review and act on the requested land use entitlements for the proposed project. The Planning Commission’s recommendation on the public utilities abandonment will be forwarded to the City Council for consideration at a future public meeting and all other entitlements would be final unless appealed to the City Council. The Planning Commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.

Members of the public are encouraged to review the final EIR and participate in the upcoming Aug. 9, 2021 Planning Commission meeting, to provide comments on the final EIR and the proposed project for consideration by the Planning Commission. If you would like to submit written comments on the Final EIR, you are encouraged to do so before 5:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Written comments must be submitted by email to Contract Principal Planner Payal Bhagat or by letter to Payal Bhagat, Community Development, 701 Laurel St., Menlo Park, CA 94025. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, email correspondence is preferred.