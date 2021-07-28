Latest additions to Silicon Valley Sculpture 2021 on Menlo College campus

San Francisco Bay Area sculptor Priyanka Rana has delivered and installed her sculpture on the Menlo College campus in advance of Silicon Valley Sculpture 2021 that runs September 23-26. Priyanka’s favorite sculpture garden is the Hakone Open Air Museum in Japan.

“In the beginning of the pandemic it was frustrating for me to not have enough time to create while leaning in more to look after my family. In the last 12 months, I have shifted my medium to wood and let my roles as a mum and an artist interact more often than previously. This overlap allowed me to include my perspective as a mother to sway my work, and my choice of medium allows me the flexibility to create work in my backyard.”

Oakland Hills based sculptor Ryan Bucko credits his lifelong passion for architecture and his years as a design professional for fueling his growth as an artist. Bucko’s work breaks new ground by deconstructing and contrasting semblances of 20th century architecture against the dynamic textures of abstract expressionism. Ryan’s favorite sculpture garden is the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden @ Walker Art Center.

“My work focuses on connecting with architecture and pursuing the purity within form and composition. Nothing extraneous. This sculpture, titled Shifting Perspectives, is derived from a new body of work inspired by the human figures found within architectural renderings.”