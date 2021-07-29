National Night Out events planned in Atherton and Menlo Park on August 3

by Linda Hubbard on July 29, 2021

Atherton’s National Night Out will take place in Holbrook-Palmer Park on Tuesday, August 3 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. There will be plenty of family fun activities, free food, drinks, and treats provided cafeteria-style. RSVP to attend by Friday, July 30.

Nicole Acker of the Menlo Park Police Department let us know about three NNO events in Menlo Park:

1. Café Zoë – 1929 Menalto Ave:  Food truck, Cafe Zoë ice cream & toppings, music, coloring books, raffle: 5:30 – 8:00 pm

2. Allied Arts neighborhood @ University – 320 University Dr. – Informal meet & greet w/drinks and snacks and kids doing their thing:  6:00 – 8:30 pm

3. Arbor Rd – 1003 Arbor Road – Kids play, neighbors meet and greet: 5:00 – 8:00 pm

If you’re attending any of these events and get good photos, please send to tips@inmenlo.com. Thanks!

InMenlo file photo from 2014 National Night Out

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search