National Night Out events planned in Atherton and Menlo Park on August 3

Atherton’s National Night Out will take place in Holbrook-Palmer Park on Tuesday, August 3 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. There will be plenty of family fun activities, free food, drinks, and treats provided cafeteria-style. RSVP to attend by Friday, July 30.

Nicole Acker of the Menlo Park Police Department let us know about three NNO events in Menlo Park:

1. Café Zoë – 1929 Menalto Ave: Food truck, Cafe Zoë ice cream & toppings, music, coloring books, raffle: 5:30 – 8:00 pm

2. Allied Arts neighborhood @ University – 320 University Dr. – Informal meet & greet w/drinks and snacks and kids doing their thing: 6:00 – 8:30 pm

3. Arbor Rd – 1003 Arbor Road – Kids play, neighbors meet and greet: 5:00 – 8:00 pm

If you’re attending any of these events and get good photos, please send to tips@inmenlo.com. Thanks!

InMenlo file photo from 2014 National Night Out