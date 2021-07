Fall crops: Brassicas and Friends is topic on August 4

Staff from the Menlo Park Library will help you get growing with some wonderful cruciferous vegetables on Wednesday, August 4, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.

Learn about easy-to-grow veggies and greens for the fall, what varieties grow well here, and when and how to get them started.

Menlo Park Library’s Garden Talk series takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.