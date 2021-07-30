Know anything about the mysterious sculpture at Pearson Arastradero Preserve?

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most got a tip from fellow Menlo Park resident Catherine Milton about a sculpture of a woman at Pearson Arastradero Preserve.

This is what we know (although we are not sure if it is accurate). Apparently a sculptor who lived nearby died recently, and the widow is selling the house. Catherine figures someone put it in the preserve there for the widow. It is cut from one piece of wood with a chair attached.

“I photographed the face up close because it seems like it is modeled after someone, and I wonder if anyone might recognize this woman,” says Robb. “I looked for any signature by the artist and couldn’t find one.”

We welcome additional information by adding a comment to this post. It is cheery to come upon while hiking thanks to the jaunty hat and potted flowers.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021