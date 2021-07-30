Summer Puppetry Festival: Tommy’s Space Adventure on August 5

Get ready for a fun show with space aliens, mad scientists, and more on Thursday, August 5. Register online.

Tommy loves books about outer space – and his wish to meet a real-live space alien is about to come true.

Enjoy:

Live puppetry

Laughs for all ages

A post-show introduction to the puppets and how they work

Puppet Art Theater Company’s hilarious, interactive children’s performances tour all over California. The company specializes in performing at venues where there’s a need for quality children’s entertainment, including schools, libraries, corporate events, and conventions.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.