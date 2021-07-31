Spotted: Perfect summer pizza at Oak & Violet

Taking advantage of the nice summer weather, we dined on the patio at Oak + Violet Friday night.

We’re both fans of Chef Simona and decided to focus on her most summery of dining options — the Tomato + Burrata Salad made with heirloom tomatoes, watermelon, pistachios, and soft herbs along with the Fig + Prosciutto pizza with San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, and Parmigiano Reggiano (pictured).

And we discovered something else unique about the restaurant—a good selection of Sicilian wines, not surprising given Chef Simona’s roots!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021