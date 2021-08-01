Concurrent exhibits at Art Ventures Galley in downtown Menlo Park

On the west side of the Art Ventures Gallery from August 2 to August 21 is an exhibit titled Beauties of Nothingness: the wabi sabi series featuring artist Silvia Poloto. There will be a reception for the artist on Saturday, August 7, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Shown above is Wabi-Sabi #48, 50 x 45 inches, mixed media.

On the east side of the gallery, Marcela Del Alcazar is bringing Marcela’s Village back to downtown Menlo Park showcasing four artists. The artists’ reception is on Saturday, August 7, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Art Ventures Galley is located at 888 Santa Cruz Avenue.