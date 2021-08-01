Spotted: Sunday egret at Sharon Park

by Linda Hubbard on August 1, 2021

For the past month or so, a snowy egret has taken up residence at Sharon Park. InMenlo co-founder Scott Loftesness captured him by photo today, which he’s titled Sunday egret.

