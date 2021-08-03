Painter and woodworker are featured artists at Portola Art Gallery in August

In August 2021, Portola Art Gallery presents Uncommon Women and Cutting Edge Creations — a joint exhibit by painter Terry McMahon and woodworker Chris Toulson. A reception for the artists will be held on Saturday, August 7, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm

Terry McMahon is a retired art teacher from the Menlo Park school district. She has traveled and lived around the world, and her art work is influenced by her collection and love of folk art from the places she’s visited. She combines a strong sense of design with a bold use of color, and she gravitates toward sculptural shapes and forms.

She enjoys rearranging or redefining forms, whether in architecture, plants, animals, or people. Most of her work is imaginative, while some is decorative and even fanciful. Her current exhibit features colorful folk-art-style paintings of women from around the world, along with bold abstract, still life, and landscape paintings inspired by her travels.

A retired Silicon Valley software engineer, Chris Toulson learned the basics of woodworking from his Dad while growing up near Montreal. Working out of his garage workshop in Palo Alto, he enjoys making intricate designs that also have a practical side. He specializes in using wood to create optical illusions in end-grain cutting boards and small boxes. His current exhibit features walnut, cherry, and maple creations.

The Portola Art Gallery is located at the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park. It is open Monday – Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Shown here: “Evening Flower Market, Oaxaca, Mexico” by Terry McMahon (30×30″, acrylic) and “Pyramids” (12x12x2″, walnut and maple) by Chris Toulson