Donate blood in August to win Apple watch or Peloton bike

This August, as our community begins to open up and our daily lives begin to change once again, Stanford Blood Center wants to remind people that the need for blood remains constant. To encourage our community to continue to prioritize blood donation, we are launching our “New Normal” campaign, and asking current and potential donors to “make blood donation part of your New Normal.”

As a thank-you to those who donate August 1-31 at any center or mobile blood drive, they will automatically be entered to win one of eight Apple Watches. Plus, anyone who presents to donate in August and then goes the extra step to book their next appointment beyond August will be entered to win a Peloton Bike!

Learn more and check out our video at stanfordbloodcenter.org/new-normal.

Stanford Blood Center in Menlo Park is located at 445 Burgess. Dr.