National Night Out events resume in 2021 in Menlo Park and Atherton

by Linda Hubbard on August 4, 2021

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, National Night Out events took place yesterday evening in Holbrook Palmer Park in Atherton and at Café Zoë in Menlo Park. There were a couple of block parties in Menlo as well.

Activities were numerous at Holbrook Palmer while community building and a visit from the Bell Brothers marked Café Zoë’s festivities.

 

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most visited both venues and captured some great scenes.

 

 

