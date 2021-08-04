National Night Out events resume in 2021 in Menlo Park and Atherton

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, National Night Out events took place yesterday evening in Holbrook Palmer Park in Atherton and at Café Zoë in Menlo Park. There were a couple of block parties in Menlo as well.

Activities were numerous at Holbrook Palmer while community building and a visit from the Bell Brothers marked Café Zoë’s festivities.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most visited both venues and captured some great scenes.