Woodside First Friday on August 4 is buzzing about honeybees

Join the Woodside Arts and Culture Committee at their next virtual First Friday via Zoom featuring Mike Vigo talking about the buzz about honeybees. Register online for the event that takes place on August 6 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm.

Mike will talk about the trials and tribulations of keeping a honeybee colony healthy, the hurdles honeybees go through each day, the importance of honeybees in our local geographies, the benefits of honey and tips you can utilize to protect and foster this amazing pollinator. Mike will lead us through a honey harvest and inside the hive with short video clips.

Honeybees face many challenges and with the help of the Community we can work together to help them thrive.

ZOOM ID: 334 281 4779;Password: art; https://bit.ly/FirstFridayWoodside