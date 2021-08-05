Menlo Park Climate Coalition social set for August 8

We are excited to invite you and your family to our first to a Menlo Park climate coalition social—the first in person event in over a year!

Join Menlo Together and Menlo Spark this Sunday, August 8, in Burgess Park from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at picnic table areas #1, 2, 3. We look forward to reconnecting and meeting new members.

This event will be held outside, and masks are strongly encouraged for safety precaution. Drinks and snacks will be provided! Feel free to also RSVP on the Facebook event link.