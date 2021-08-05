Menlo Park offers document shredding on August 7

Did you file your taxes and need those confidential documents shredded? Do you have piles of office paperwork lying around from working at home? If you answered “Yes” to these questions, you’re in luck!

Residents and businesses can prevent identity theft by shredding sensitive documents at the City of Menlo Park’s popular free shredding event from 9:00 am to noon, Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the City Corporation Yard located at 333 Burgess Drive.

Confidential document destruction includes items such as receipts, checks, pre-approved credit applications, credit card statements, outdated tax returns, pre-printed envelopes, return address labels and business cards. Participants are limited to three boxes (10″ x 12″ x 15″) per vehicle and materials will be shredded on-site. Documents with paper clips, staples and binder clips are acceptable.

Note: The electronic waste recycling portion has been cancelled this year. Do not bring any e-waste or household hazardous waste materials.

To practice social distancing, please follow these guidelines:

Please label “Shred only” on any shredding materials and leave them in the trunk

It is recommended to remove all other personal items from the trunk to avoid any accidents

Residents will open their trucks prior to driving up to the vendors, remain in their vehicles with their face masks on, and the vendors will pick up the shredding materials from the trunks

This free event is sponsored by the City of Menlo Park and ReThink Waste.