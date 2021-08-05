Photographer Irene Searles focuses on the Language of Black and White

Knowing how much InMenlo co-founder Scott Loftesness enjoyed a Santa Fe-based workshop titled The Language of Black and White taught by Cira Crowell, Woodside-based photographer Irene Searles headed there herself last month.

“Cira is an amazing teacher,” says Irene. “She talked about how to convert photos properly from color to black and white. She believes that if you photograph in raw format—not jpg—you’re able to utilize the whole color spectrum in black and white. We spent a lot of workshop time understanding color theory to get the most out of processing black and white.”

Irene, an InMenlo contributing photographer for the past 10 years, enjoyed taking what she learned in the workshop out in the field where she and her classmates photographed various models.

We showcase three of her favorites here.

Photos by Irene Searles (c) 2021