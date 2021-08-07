Uneven Ground: Inequity on the Mid-Peninsula is topic on August 9
Journalist Kate Bradshaw discusses her groundbreaking report on the myriad ways land use decisions affect health in the communities of North Fair Oaks, East Palo Alto, and the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park on Monday, August 9, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register online
The Midpeninsula isn’t just a place where residents pay millions of dollars for their homes, an uncanny number of people drive luxury vehicles, gorgeous open spaces abound, and markets teem with fresh produce.
It’s also a place where, in some neighborhoods, large numbers of families struggle to earn enough just to stay sheltered, ill-equipped streets choke with commuters cutting through to tech jobs, and parks and nutritious food options are harder to find.
How did these inequalities come to be, and how do they shape current and future disparities in environmental health in the communities of Menlo Park, East Palo Alto and North Fair Oaks?
Journalist Kate Bradshaw joins the Menlo Park Library for a discussion about her reporting series “Uneven Ground,” produced for The Almanac as a 2019 California Fellow with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.
