Feldman’s Books relocates to Curtis St. in downtown Menlo Park

Some stories do have happy endings. Such is the case with Feldman’s Books that opened today at 1075 Curtis St. in downtown Menlo Park behind the Bank of the West.

It’s former location at 1170 El Camino Real is being torn down to be replaced by a three-story apartment building.

Jack Feldman (pictured) was still unloading boxes this afternoon when we stopped in and reminded him that Feldman’s was one of the first local businesses to be covered on InMenlo soon after its founding in 2009.

He agreed that the silver lining to the new location is that it will likely attract a lot more walk-in foot traffic.

Feldman’s is open seven days a week from Noon to 5:00 pm.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021