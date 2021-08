Spotted: COVID-19 piñatas at Menlo Park farmers market

It was great fun to encounter Menlo Park resident Elizabeth McCarthy at the farmers market this morning. Last April, we talked to Elizabeth by phone about the COVID-19 piñatas she was making.

She told us that the InMenlo interview led to her story getting into a number of other publications as well as ABC7news.

“These are the last of the piñatas—I’ve completely sold out!” she told us.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021