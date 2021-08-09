Storyteller Diane Ferlatte: Better Days a Comin’ on August 12

by Contributed Content on August 9, 2021
In a performance for adults and teens, Grammy-nominated storyteller Diane Ferlatte, accompanied by musician Erik Pearson, shares tales to remind us to never lose hope, because better days are coming. The event takes place on Thursday, August 12, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.

A legend in the storytelling community and beyond, Diane has spent decades traveling the world and sharing stories, with high-profile performances including appearances for the Kennedy Center, the National Storytelling Festival, the Bay Area Storytelling Festival and for President Bill Clinton’s first inauguration.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search