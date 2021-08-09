Storyteller Diane Ferlatte: Better Days a Comin’ on August 12
In a performance for adults and teens, Grammy-nominated storyteller Diane Ferlatte, accompanied by musician Erik Pearson, shares tales to remind us to never lose hope, because better days are coming. The event takes place on Thursday, August 12, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.
A legend in the storytelling community and beyond, Diane has spent decades traveling the world and sharing stories, with high-profile performances including appearances for the Kennedy Center, the National Storytelling Festival, the Bay Area Storytelling Festival and for President Bill Clinton’s first inauguration.
This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
