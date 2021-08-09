Take a community survey to help shape Menlo Park’s future housing
Every eight years, California cities are required to update their Housing Element to plan for much needed new housing. Based on State requirements for housing in the Bay Area, Menlo Park is required to plan for over 3,000 new housing units in Menlo Park between 2023 and 2031. The City will also be updating the Safety Element and creating a new Environmental Justice Element.
Please take the Housing Element community survey by August 22.
The survey is the first step in an extensive community engagement process. Your participation will be used to:
-
- Gain a better understanding of community values and priorities.
- Create a foundation for future conversations about possible solutions and policy changes, which will be discussed further at community meetings in the coming months.
- Enter you into a drawing to win one of twelve $25 gift cards to local businesses.
Leave a Comment