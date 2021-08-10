Get a digital vaccination record on state website
To verify vaccination status, the State of California has provided an online portal to display an electronic record of the vaccination: https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.
If you lost your original paper vaccine card and need a new one, you can print the digital record from the state’s website: https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/faq.
The State of California has established its vaccine records website as the source of truth to verify a resident’s vaccination status, since it is more secure than a paper document and can’t be lost or forged.
