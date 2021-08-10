Get a digital vaccination record on state website

by Contributed Content on August 10, 2021
To verify vaccination status, the State of California has provided an online portal to display an electronic record of the vaccination: https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

If you lost your original paper vaccine card and need a new one, you can print the digital record from the state’s website: https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/faq.

The State of California has established its vaccine records website as the source of truth to verify a resident’s vaccination status, since it is more secure than a paper document and can’t be lost or forged.

Still need to get vaccinated? Go to https://myturn.ca.gov/ to check walk-in sites near you or to book your free vaccine.

