Housing Element Update community meeting set for August 14

At this virtual community meeting on Saturday, August 14 from 10:00 to noon, we will review housing strategies and seek community input.

The Housing Element Update process includes not only identifying potential sites for housing development, but also ensuring community-wide access to resources and compliance with State of California regulations.

This community meeting will provide an overview of preliminary land use strategies to implement the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA, pronounced “Reena”) and gain community feedback. The RHNA specifies the number of housing units at each income level category required to comply with State mandates.

The purpose of this meeting is to introduce land use strategies to the public and to receive feedback. The information provided and feedback received will help develop the land use strategies to meet the RHNA.

