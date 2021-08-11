Artisan Shop at Allied Arts Guild hosts sidewalk sale on August 15

On Sunday, August 15, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, the Artisan Shop at the Allied Arts Guild will be hosting a sidewalk sale featuring vintage goods.

Treasures include: crystal, silver, fine china, costume jewelry, serving pieces, framed Asian art and collectibles.

Cash only. Masks required. Social distancing enforced. All proceeds support Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital.

The Allied Arts Guild is located at 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021