Where to watch the Perseid meteor shower tonight

According to the Oakland-based Chabot Space & Science Center, the Perseid meteor shower will peak between 11:00 pm tonight (August 11) and 3:00 am Thursday (August 12). Those who are willing to lose some sleep can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour.

The good news is that there are a number of prime viewing spots right here on the mid- Peninsula. Here are some suggestions compiled Nick Rau, of the Peninsula Open Space Trust.

Windy Hill’s Spring Ridge parking area

Located just off Skyline Boulevard, this spot provides a relatively easy destination for epic views and stargazing. The parking area overlooks Windy Hill to the south and east and is accessible 24/7. The address is 18362-18492 CA-35, Portola Valley. Note: There are a number of other vista points located along Skyline.

The Dumbarton Bridge

Unbeknownst to many, there is a pedestrian walkway that is accessible from the Shoreline Trail parking area, which is just shy of halfway across the bridge, starting from the Menlo Park side. There’s also the newly established Ravenswood Open Space Preserve as well as the bridge’s Vista Point. The bridge is a great place to get away from the strongest light pollution and see stars reflecting off the bay waters.

Backpacker’s Camp at Montebello Open Space Preserve

For the more adventurous, there is a camping opportunity at the Black Mountain Backpacker’s Camp at Monte Bello Open Space Preserve. The hike is only 1.5 miles, and the camp is near an open field, making it the perfect spot to view the skies.

Image courtesy of Chabot Space and Science Center