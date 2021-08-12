Spotted: Blimp over Menlo Park
We spotted this blimp passing overhead while driving down Middle Avenue shortly before 11:00 am. We presume its headed to Moffett Field. It didn’t appear to have any advertising message.
Growing up in Menlo, we both recall seeing blimps more frequently in the past.
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021
Ardan Michael Blum August 12, 2021 at 7:57 pm
https://www.sfchronicle.com/thetake/article/When-lighter-than-air-behemoths-filled-Bay-Area-6577940.php tells of the olden days.