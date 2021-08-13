Youth leading the way to reimagine public safety is workshop topic on Aug. 16
Join Building for Change for the last workshop of their three-part education series exploring what comes next in creating lasting, structural change to policing and carceral state. The virtual event takes place on Monday, Aug. 16 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. Register online.
What do we mean when we say “Reimagine Public Safety”? Join us to explore various alternatives to policing through a transformative justice framework. In this event, a panel of youth organizers will discuss their vision of a safe future for everyone and the barriers we need to overcome to achieve it.
Did you know that the Menlo Park Police Department has a police officer who serves as a “School Resource Officer.” At this event you will learn about concerns being raised about SRO programs that will be helpful for Menlo Park’s upcoming city process on reimagining public safety.
Leave a Comment