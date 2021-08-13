Youth leading the way to reimagine public safety is workshop topic on Aug. 16

Join Building for Change for the last workshop of their three-part education series exploring what comes next in creating lasting, structural change to policing and carceral state. The virtual event takes place on Monday, Aug. 16 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. Register online.

What do we mean when we say “Reimagine Public Safety”? Join us to explore various alternatives to policing through a transformative justice framework. In this event, a panel of youth organizers will discuss their vision of a safe future for everyone and the barriers we need to overcome to achieve it.

Did you know that the Menlo Park Police Department has a police officer who serves as a “School Resource Officer.” At this event you will learn about concerns being raised about SRO programs that will be helpful for Menlo Park’s upcoming city process on reimagining public safety.