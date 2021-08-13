Zany Zoe’s Magical Discovery (bilingual) set for August 14

by Contributed Content on August 13, 2021

Kids will be amazed by Zany Zoe’s one-of-a-kind magic show on Saturday, August 14, from 10:30 to 11:15 am. Register online.

Zany Zoe has loved magic ever since she was little, learning from her famous magician and illusionist grandfather in Nicaragua. She was hooked after seeing him float a table in mid-air.

Zoe kept learning and promised her grandfather she’d continue the family’s magical legacy. Now she floats a table,  produces coins, and more!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

