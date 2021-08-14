Irish tunes fill the air at Feldman’s Books grand re-opening

When we stopped by Feldman’s Books last Sunday at its new downtown Menlo Park location, owner Jack was still busy unpacking boxes.

Today, all the books that made their way from the El Camino location are on the shelves and were being serenaded (so to speak) by The Gas Men, a local Irish band that’s been together since 1995.

This official grand re-opening drew a good crowd of browsers, including a young boy looking at some very old books.

Feldmans, which is open seven days a week from noon to 5:00 pm, is located at 1075 Curtis St. behind the Bank of the West.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021