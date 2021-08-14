Spotted: Menlo Memories on Santa Cruz Avenue

Tim Johnston, president of the Menlo Park Historical Association, let us know about three new Menlo Memories pop-up, historical image displays on Santa Cruz Avenue.

“Two can be found in the public information kiosk located at the the corner of SCA and Chestnut Street, directly outside of Le Boulanger; the third in the information kiosk at the corner of SCA and Crane Steet, directly outside the Stephen Miller Gallery,” he emailed.

“We are especially grateful to the City of Menlo Park Public Works department for their support and partnership.

“Look for more ‘pop-up’ announcements as we continue our efforts to bring the rich history of our city into the public view.”

The one picture here shows a Wells Fargo bank on top (location unknown) and Charlie Meyer’s Salon, which opened in 1906 on the corner of El Camino and Oak Grove “Originally opened in Mayfield (now Palo Alto) in 1901,” reads the signage. “The Salon was moved to Menlo Park due to Stanford University’s drinking restrictions — the one mile limit from the University…Many Stanford football victories and fraternity parties were celebrated there.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021