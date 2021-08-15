Five part series on the concept of equity in pluralistic culture begins August 17

Aug. 17: The Promise of America, Far Greater Than Its Reality: Achieving Equity, An Introduction

Aug. 31: Touch Each Life, Teach Each Child: Achieving Excellence in the Context of Equity for All

Sept. 14: Implicit Bias: The Equal Opportunity Virus

Sept. 28: Opportunities Denied, Promises Not Kept: Racism and Bias—The African American Journey

Oct. 12: Beyond Cultural Competence to Embracing Cultural Humility: The Challenge of Diversity in a Culturally Pluralistic Society

From projects in the South and tenements in the Northeast, to human relations consultant conducting keynote addresses and seminars nationwide, Dr. Bacon is uniquely prepared to address issues related to achieving equity for racially, ethnically, and socio-culturally different groups in our society. Earning a BA in Secondary Education from Fordham University, an MA in Guidance and Counseling and a Ph.D. in Social Psychology from Stanford University, she has had extensive experience as teacher, university instructor, counselor, social psychologist, administrator, probation officer and consultant in a variety of areas.

After more than four decades as a national consultant to school districts throughout the country, Dr. Bacon has concentrated most of her efforts in the last decade to serving as a Technical Assistance Facilitator related to the California State Department of Education assisting school districts in addressing issues related to the disproportionate overrepresentation of students of color and other marginalized youth in special education and the disciplinary system.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.