Additional San Mateo Strong Funds available starting today for small businesses

An additional 200 $10,000 grants are available to small businesses through San Mateo County Strong. The application portal will open today, Monday, August 16th at 8 am and will close on September 7th. Once the application window has closed, grants will be distributed using a lottery system.

The Program will distribute 200 grants of $10,000 each to small businesses that meet the following criteria:

The business has not received a County small business grant or State or Federal small business COVID recovery grant or loan in the past 12 months

Demonstrate that the business was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing tax returns from 2019 and 2020 including IRS Schedule C or Form 1065

Had a gross income of $120,000 or less in 2019

Had 10 or fewer employees in 2019

Currently occupy a physical business space in San Mateo County

Has a valid business license if one is offered and any other permitting licenses such as Environmental Health, State ABC, etc.

If the business is a franchise, is independently owned and operated by a County resident, or 50% or more of the franchisee ownership group must be comprised of County residents.

Apply online.