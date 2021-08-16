Additional San Mateo Strong Funds available starting today for small businesses

by Contributed Content on August 16, 2021

An additional 200 $10,000 grants are available to small businesses through San Mateo County Strong. The application portal will open today, Monday, August 16th at 8 am and will close on September 7th. Once the application window has closed, grants will be distributed using a lottery system.

The Program will distribute 200 grants of $10,000 each to small businesses that meet the following criteria:

  • The business has not received a County small business grant or State or Federal small business COVID recovery grant or loan in the past 12 months
  • Demonstrate that the business was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing tax returns from 2019 and 2020 including IRS Schedule C or Form 1065
  • Had a gross income of $120,000 or less in 2019
  • Had 10 or fewer employees in 2019
  • Currently occupy a physical business space in San Mateo County
  • Has a valid business license if one is offered and any other permitting licenses such as Environmental Health, State ABC, etc.
  • If the business is a franchise, is independently owned and operated by a County resident, or 50% or more of the franchisee ownership group must be comprised of County residents.

