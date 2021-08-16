Chan Zuckerberg Initiative hosts panel on updates about COVID-19 on August 18

Do you have questions about COVID-19 variants or want to learn how to talk to your friends and family about the vaccine?

Join CZI co-founder Dr. Priscilla Chan with infectious disease epidemiologist and science communicator Jessica Malaty Rivera for an Instagram Live Q&A on Aug. 18 at 2 :00 pm.|

As the science communication lead at the Atlantic’s COVID-19 Tracking Project, a research fellow at Boston Children’s Hospital and popular science communicator, Jessica Malaty Rivera has been a trusted voice about COVID-19 and the vaccines.

During this IG Live Q&A, they’ll be answering your questions about vaccines, protecting unvaccinated kids, the current status of the pandemic and what to expect in the coming months.

An expert in communicating science, Jessica will also give us some tips on how to have productive conversations with those who are still on the fence about getting vaccinated.