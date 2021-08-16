Dozens of iPads stolen from Encinal School campus

Sometime between August 13th around 8:00 pm and August 14th around 8:00 am, a suspect(s) entered a gymnasium in the 100 block of Encinal Avenue by unknown means.

Once inside the gymnasium, the suspect(s) stole 1 pull wagon, 47 iPads, 2 iPad Pros, and 1 iPhone. This incident is under investigation by the Atherton Police Department.

“The stolen devices belonged to one of the summer camps who leases our facility,” explained Menlo Park City School District Public Information Officer Parke Treadway in an email. “While not school-related, MPCSD shares its disappointment that an individual or individuals would steal technology that clearly belongs to children. We have confidence in Atherton PD investigative efforts and look forward to those responsible being brought to justice.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.