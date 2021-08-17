From Yellow Peril to the Model Minority Myth: Asian Americans in the U.S. is topic on August 18

Over the course of our history, how has the view of Asian Americans gone from “Yellow Peril” to “Model Minority” – and what are the negative impacts of that Model Minority myth?

Join the Menlo Park Library for a talk by Professor Hien Duc Do on Wednesday, August 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, taking us on the historical journey of Asian American, and the perception of those communities. Register online.

Professor Hien Duc Do received his PhD in Sociology from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He is a Professor in the Sociology and Interdisciplinary Social Sciences at San Jose State University and Coordinator of Asian American Studies, and a visiting faculty at Stanford. His primary research interests include Vietnamese American communities, race relations, the development of Asian American communities, and the impact of religion on immigration.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.