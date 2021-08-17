Outdoor patio now open at Menlo Park Library

The Main Library outdoor patio has been refurbished and is now open for public use during regular library operating hours. New shaded seating, automated doors and accessible pathways ensure that all community members can enjoy this outdoor public space.

The drought-tolerant landscaping conserves water. The recycled wine barrel herb garden demonstrates how to grow food in small spaces with container gardening and drip irrigation methods. The landscape design complements the classic mid-20th century architecture of the library building itself.

Originally the front entrance when the library was built in 1957, the patio still has the original facade and entry sign. A nice place to read a book, chat with friends, or spend a quiet moment outdoors; located at 800 Alma St.