Spotted: Menlo Park City School District back at Farmers Market

by Parke Treadway on August 17, 2021

On Sunday, August 15 the Menlo Park City School District was thrilled to return to its monthly pop-ups at the Farmers Market! After being away for over a year at the request of market organizers while they made extra space for the farm stalls, MPCSD was delighted to once again be out engaging with the community at the market.

What a treat to have Mayor Drew Combs (middle) and Council member Ray Mueller (right) stop by and say hello to Superintendent Erik Burmeister (left). It was a great day, and MPCSD looks forward to seeing you again each month throughout the 2021-22 school year.

The district also extends a heartfelt thanks to the community for its support and partnership over the 2020-21 year. Together we are strong, and here to safely educate our children.

Parke Treadway is MPCSD’s Public Information Officer

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search