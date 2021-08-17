Spotted: Menlo Park City School District back at Farmers Market

On Sunday, August 15 the Menlo Park City School District was thrilled to return to its monthly pop-ups at the Farmers Market! After being away for over a year at the request of market organizers while they made extra space for the farm stalls, MPCSD was delighted to once again be out engaging with the community at the market.

What a treat to have Mayor Drew Combs (middle) and Council member Ray Mueller (right) stop by and say hello to Superintendent Erik Burmeister (left). It was a great day, and MPCSD looks forward to seeing you again each month throughout the 2021-22 school year.

The district also extends a heartfelt thanks to the community for its support and partnership over the 2020-21 year. Together we are strong, and here to safely educate our children.

Parke Treadway is MPCSD’s Public Information Officer