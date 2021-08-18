Atherton police seeking help in locating elderly male who went missing yesterday

The Atherton Police Department received a report of a missing elderly male who was last seen yesterday, Tuesday, August 17, at 3:00 pm. Hw was seen driving away from his residence en route to the Bank of America in Menlo Park in a blue Porsche Boxer (convertible).

The police were contacted shortly after 7:00 pm when the man had not arrived back home.

The missing person, Philippe Thaure, is an 84-year-old white male, 6’0, 140 pounds, with gray/balding hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray/beige polo shirt, khaki pants, black sneakers, and possibly wearing glasses.

If you have seen this missing person or have any information, please contact the Atherton Police Department at (650) 688-6500.