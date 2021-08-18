Celebrate trees at Holbrook-Palmer Park on August 21 & 22

The Celebrate Our Trees event takes place at Holbrook Palmer Park (150 Watkins Ave., Atherton) on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22. Here is the daily schedule:

Saturday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm & Sunday 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

-Art Show in Jennings Pavilion

-Try your ‘hand’ at Botanical Art Drawing

-Talk to the Artists

-Botanical Art for Children

Sunday, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

-Docent led ‘Tree Walks’

-Tree Walk Pamphlet available

-Garden Information Tables

-Children’s Nature Activities

InMenlo file photo of Holbrook Palmer Park walking path (c) 2020