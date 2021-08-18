Celebrate trees at Holbrook-Palmer Park on August 21 & 22
The Celebrate Our Trees event takes place at Holbrook Palmer Park (150 Watkins Ave., Atherton) on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22. Here is the daily schedule:
Saturday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm & Sunday 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
-Art Show in Jennings Pavilion
-Try your ‘hand’ at Botanical Art Drawing
-Talk to the Artists
-Botanical Art for Children
Sunday, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
-Docent led ‘Tree Walks’
-Tree Walk Pamphlet available
-Garden Information Tables
-Children’s Nature Activities
InMenlo file photo of Holbrook Palmer Park walking path (c) 2020
