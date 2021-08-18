Celebrate trees at Holbrook-Palmer Park on August 21 & 22

by Contributed Content on August 18, 2021

The Celebrate Our Trees event takes place at Holbrook Palmer Park (150 Watkins Ave., Atherton) on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22. Here is the daily schedule:

Saturday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm  &  Sunday 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

-Art Show in Jennings Pavilion
-Try your ‘hand’ at Botanical Art Drawing
-Talk to the Artists
-Botanical Art for Children

Sunday, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

-Docent led ‘Tree Walks’
-Tree Walk Pamphlet available
-Garden Information Tables
-Children’s Nature Activities

InMenlo file photo of Holbrook Palmer Park walking path (c) 2020

