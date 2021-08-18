Fit to Core holds second free fitness class at Kelly Park on August 21

Fit to the Core, a local non-profit organization dedicated to improving health and fitness, invites members of the Belle Haven and Ravenswood communities to a free fitness class at the Kelly Park soccer field (100 Terminal Ave. Menlo Park) on Saturday, August 21, at 8:30 am.

Tracie VanHook, the founder of Fit to the Core, will lead the class. Fit to the Core was started after Tracie experienced the barriers and the lack of opportunities for people of color to gain access to fitness programs and receive support for building a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Admission to the event is free, and anyone over the age of 18 is welcome. Attendees of the event should arrive fifteen minutes prior to the start time and bring an exercise mat, towel, and water. To keep everyone safe and to practice social distancing during the event, all current COVID guidelines will be in effect.

Space will be limited due to COVID-19, so those interested should reach out to Tracie VanHook in advance at tracie@fittothecoreca.org or at 650-206-8660 to secure their spot.

Photo from the first Fit to the Core event shows volunteer Lawrence VanHook, Tracie VanHook, volunteer Picole Lamarre and CFO Tim Rowland.