Menlo Park City Schools are back in session

Menlo Park and Atherton children who attend Menlo Park City School District schools returned to their classrooms this morning. That meant Izola, the long time Oak Knoll School crossing guard, was back at her station at the corner of Oak and Oak Knoll.

For community members without children in schools who may want to avoid school congestion—and who want to keep the streets safer for walkers and cyclists—here are the start and end times for the schools in the district:

-Encinal: 8/8:15 am – 2:30/3:00 pm (1:30/1:50 pm on Thursdays)

-Hillview: 8:25 am/3:05 pm on Mon/Tues/Friday (2:30 pm on Weds/Thurs)

-Laurel Lower Campus: 8:20 am – 2:45 pm (1:45 pm on Thursdays)

-Laurel Upper Campus: 8:30 am – 3:05 pm (2:00 pm on Thursdays)

-Oak Knoll: 8:10 am – 2:55 pm (1:25 pm on Thursdays)

The Safe Routes to School program has developed “Walk and Roll maps”; learn more here.

Finally, you can read Superintendent Erik Burmeister’s first blog post of the year on Sup’s On.

Note: The Las Lomitas School District begins instruction on Wednesday, August 25.