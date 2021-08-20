Learn about being a reading tutor in grades TK-5 on August 22

by Contributed Content on August 20, 2021

Come learn about volunteering to tutor students in grades TK-5 in Ravenswood schools at an information session on Sunday, August 22, from 2:00-3:00 pm organized by local non-profit All Students Matter.

Volunteers are needed more than ever to help students make up for unfinished learning from a year of distance learning. Volunteers visit the same classroom each week during the school year. All Students Matter provides training and coordinates everything.

If you are interested in learning more or attending the information session, please email Program Director Keri Tully at keri@allstudentsmatter.org for more details.

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2021

