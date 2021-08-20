Reservations for fall hikes at Djerassi open at 9:00 am on August 22

Djerassi Resident Artists Program offers free, docent-led tours of the sculptures and the property every Sunday through November. This is a unique opportunity for the public to experience the landscape and the outdoor sculpture it has inspired.

Groups of 10-20 people will be led by our volunteer docents on a journey to explore 30+ sculptures and installations. These hikes span 2.5 miles with an elevation change of 300 feet over 3 hours.

Sunday Public Hikes are free of charge and take place every Sunday, beginning September 12 through November 28, 2021. (There will be no hike on Sunday, September 5.)

If you would like to hike at the Djerassi Program with a private group, you can schedule a paid private group hike upon availability.

Reservations for Public Hikes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each person can bring one guest, and there will be a maximum of 20 hikers on each excursion.

Reservations for the Public Hikes in September-November begin on Sunday, August 22 at 9:00 am. Sign up online.

