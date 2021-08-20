Teen Creative Writing Club gains traction thanks to founder Sofia Lucas

Members of the Menlo Park Teen Creative Writing Club have become closer than ever the past few months despite continuing to meet online.

The club founder, high school junior Sofia Lucas, explained that “without COVID-19 the club probably wouldn’t exist because it was something we could do online regularly.”

In April of last year, Sofia started the club. She said that at the time “the teen advisory was brainstorming ideas for teens at the library and a creative writing club was something I wanted to see. There wasn’t one at my school or the library.” With the help of Menlo Park librarian Gina Feil, the club got off to a successful start.

Sofia explained that a normal meeting consists of students “starting with a writing prompt just to warm up.” For the remainder of the meeting the students perform “writing activities, work on worksheets and have time to draft.”

She said “there’s always time to share both at the beginning and end” but emphasized “sharing is always optional and there’s never pressure to share.” For many, sharing one’s personal writing to a group online can be intimidating, but although “for the first couple weeks people were hesitant to share,” Sofia believes as time went on students became more comfortable and would share regularly.

“What’s interesting about our group is that everyone has a different style and a lot of our subject matters vary,” she said. For example, there is a student who writes period pieces and fantasy, yet there are also students writing realistic fiction and short stories.

“I generally love everything that everyone writes, I couldn’t choose a favorite piece.” However, the club leader has noticed that several students take “a lot of inspiration from COVID-19 especially when we do smaller projects like poems or personal narratives.”

Above all, she believes that “one of the best things that happened as a result of the club was that everyone became really good friends. The pandemic definitely taught me that it’s not impossible to make connections over Zoom.”

Teens can sign up for Youth Creative Writing Club online. It is a judgement-free space open to everyone regardless of experience.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021